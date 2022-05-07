1 hurt after argument inside Gwinnett County Target escalates to shooting, authorities say

A man is in custody.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One man is hurt after a shooting at a busy Gwinnett County shopping plaza Saturday afternoon. A shooting suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

Gwinnett County Police were called to the plaza at 875 Lawrenceville Suwannee Rd. at 1:30 p.m., where a Target is located. The plaza is not far from Gwinnett Memorial Park.

Officers said two men who knew each other got into an altercation inside the store and it escalated with one of the men pulling out a gun and firing at the other.

The victim was shot in the arm, police said, and is expected to survive. Authorities added he's currently stable at the hospital.