21-year-old killed in Sunday evening crash in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 21-year-old man is dead following a Sunday night crash in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County Police say that shortly before 8 pm on May 3, officers were dispatched to an accident at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Church Road. When officers arrived, they found one vehicle in the roadway and another vehicle up against a tree in the wood line.

According to the police report, 21-year-old, Josue Hernandez-Cano was traveling north on Lawrenceville Highway in a grey Infiniti G37 and 20-year-old Alvero Gonzalez was attempting to turn left from James Road onto Lawrenceville Highway northbound in a white Acura TSX.

Police say as the vehicles approached each other, Gonzalez swerved to the left while Hernandez-Cano swerved to the right. Both vehicles eventually collided. The white Acura came to a rest in the roadway, while the grey Infiniti continued off the roadway hitting a tree head-on. Hernandez-Cano later died as a result of his injuries in the collision. There was no one else in the car with him at the time of the crash. Neither Gonzalez nor his passenger had any significant injuries.

The specifics of this collision are still being investigated, and no charges have been filed as of yet.

