LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — At 125 West Crogan Street in downtown Lawrenceville sits a black chalkboard that reads “Olivia’s Taverna: Now Open”. Groups stop and glance at the menu with excitement before entering the door of the new business. The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant just opened its doors on July 25 and is already making history downtown.

Olivia’s Mediterranean Taverna is the first and only Mediterranean-inspired restaurant to be located in the downtown square. The menu consists of vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and all organic options. Restaurant server, Cassidy Bowen, says they’ve seen a lot of traffic in their first few days of business, “our top three most popular dishes are: the Chicken Melinztana, Beef Shish Kabob, and the Hummus.”

The restaurant menu boasts that it uses bold spices to emphasize the rich flavors in the meats while offering something for the spicy and garlic lover.

Olivia’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm and Friday through Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm.

