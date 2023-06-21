Man convicted on murder, arson charges after killing ex's attorney, setting office on fire

Allen Tayeh shot Doug Lewis in the head before setting his law office on fire, leaving the body inside, prosecutors say.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting a beloved Lawrenceville attorney in the head and setting his office on fire has pleaded guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A grand jury indicted Allen Tayeh on a list of charges including murder, arson and trying to hide a body in February. Tayeh entered a guilty plea Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus a consecutive five years.

The grand jury determined Tayeh brutally murdered Douglas Lewis in December 2022. Records show that Tayeh owed Lewis $30,000 after his divorce.

The Lawrenceville Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire Department were called to Lewis' law office around 5:45 p.m. on December 7, 2022. Lewis' body was burned from the fire. A medical examiner determined he died before the fire was set, revealing that Lewis was shot multiple times in the head - one was almost immediately fatal.

Tayeh was found walking away not far from the scene. Prosecutors said his eyebrows and hair were singed and his hands, legs and face had burns. He was also carrying a revolver and shell casings, with his truck parked in the driveway next to Lewis' truck. Prosecutors added that Tayeh's keys were found near Lewis' body in the law office after the fire was extinguished.

Lewis, a divorce lawyer, was representing Tayeh's now ex-wife. Tayeh was ordered to pay his former partner's attorney fees and never paid Lewis. The judge assigned to the divorce had issued notice to return to court for contempt of court hearings because of the outstanding fees, prosecutors said. Tayeh was due in court on December 14, 2022 to answer to a judge -- but seemingly took matters into his own hands a few days beforehand.

Lewis practiced law for 30 years and was a beloved member of the community.

He was described by a close friend as a family man who rarely let a day pass without telling his wife and kids he was proud of them. His friend and former partner, Jesse Kent, also writes that Lewis was "the standard that all lawyers - including me - aspired to be." He said that his absence in the field would be felt, and it would "never be the same without him."

Lewis' colleague Attorney Phil McCurdyy also shared kind words.