Amazon brings business to Buford

BUFORD, Ga. — Amazon is moving into the Lanier Logistics Center in Buford, according to information released this week by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.

The online retailer has leased two buildings, one around 815,000 square feet in size and the other at just over 300,000 square feet. The buildings will be used as a delivery station. The company started posting positions for the Buford facility in March.

Lanier Logistics Center is a 112-acre master-planned park with multiple leasing sites. The facility is located at Lanier Islands Pkwy and Atlanta Hwy in Buford.

