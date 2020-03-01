GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Andretti Indoor Karting and Games closed the doors of its Roswell location Jan. 1 and will reopen at a new location in Buford.

The new Buford Andretti facility is currently under construction with a projected start date for early 2021, the company announced Thursday.

This decision came to accommodate more guests, they said.

“This decision to move our Roswell location was not an easy one,” said managing member Eddie Hamann.

“We needed more space to accommodate our ever-growing variety of attractions that serve our valued guests,” he added.

The now-shuttered Roswell location was the first for the company when it opened nearly 20 years ago in January 2001.

The new Gwinnett County location will be opening on 13 acres in The Exchange at Gwinnett, a new mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia at the intersection of Buford Drive and I-85.

In addition to the new Andretti’s facility, The Exchange at Gwinnett will also include a Top Golf, Rooms to Go, Starbucks, Chipotle and City Barbecue.

