LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization presented Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement a check for $50,000 Friday.

The goal of the Best Friends Animal Society is to prevent the killing of dogs and cats by 2025.

The grant from this nonprofit is designed to offer resources to the shelter and the surrounding Gwinnett community by keeping pets healthy and preventing animals from entering the shelter system.

"This grant would allow us to go into a community and provide something like a microchip or a vaccine that otherwise wouldn't be provided," deputy division director of Gwinnett County's Animal Welfare and Enforcement Chandler Giddes said.

Carrie Ducote is a senior manager with the Best Friends Animal Society. She said this grant will help continue to strengthen the human-animal bond.

"This is important for Gwinnett County because when we talk about building a 'no-kill' community, it doesn't only mean that we prevent animals from coming into the shelter but also giving people community the resources they need to take care of their pets."

Approximately 2,000 homeless pets are killed in pet shelters daily in the United States, according to a press release from Best Friends Animal Society. Georgia is one of the top five killing states in the country.

"Gwinnett County consistently has the highest save rate in the state and has been working through the state coalition to share success with other shelters looking to save more animals," Ducote said.

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement offers monthly adoption programs. The shelter will be offering "$5 Footlong Day" September 9 where animals that are at least 12-inches long are $5.

You do not have to be a Gwinnett County resident to participate in these adoption events.

