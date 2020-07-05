Another COVID-19 testing event at Infinite Energy Center set for Friday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments will be conducting another free, drive-through COVID-19 testing tomorrow at the Infinite Energy Center.
This will be the second free testing event to happen at the Duluth location. Testing appointments are open to anyone who thinks they may be ill with COVID-19. Testing is also available, regardless of whether individuals currently have symptoms, to healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers exposed to COVID-19, or residents of long-term care facilities.
Officials are requiring appointments that can be scheduled by calling 770-513-5631. For more information, click here.
