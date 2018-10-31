LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Investigators have identified a man accused of hiding from police in a Gwinnett County home with two children inside.

Police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Rashan Ellis with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree and two counts of child cruelty following his surrender. Rashan Ellis remained barricaded in a home in Glenloch Place for several hours before finally leaving peacefully.

It all began as a domestic dispute just after midnight, Wednesday. A woman and two children who ran from the home told police a man was inside with a gun and there were still two children with him.

Officers sad the man had not made any threats and they did consider the children hostages. In a release, Gwinnett Police said they tried to talk him out before calling SWAT.

"Officers were able to contact the suspect and speak with him briefly about the situation but he refused to come out of the house," the release said in part.

This all started just after midnight.

"There has only been one other call in the past three years and it was an alarm call, nothing related to this, so no other calls of violence or domestic dispute. The people that currently live there have lived there for that three-year," Corporal Wilbert Rundles said.

Gwinnett Police said at 4:16, the suspect came outside the house and peacefully surrendered to officers. He's now being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

