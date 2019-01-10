LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police officers are generally known for the "thin blue line" and their blue uniforms, but the Lawrenceville Police Department is turning pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Every October, countries across the world acknowledge Breast Cancer Awareness Month to "increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment for the disease," according to the World Health Organization.

Numerous officers with the Lawrenceville Police Department are donning pink badges and pink helmets in solidarity with their friends and family members who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We have a lot of officers, and me included, who have had family and friends affected by this type of cancer," Officer Brent Moss said.

Moss has been with the Lawrenceville Police Department for 12 years and works in the motorcycle division.

This October, he is patrolling the streets in one of the police department's new BMW motorcycles that has been outfitted with pink trim for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"We want it to be a reminder that when people see the motorcycle to go get checked and maybe one day, we'll find a cure for this cancer.

FASTSIGNS in Snellville donated the pink design motorcycle wrap to the Lawrenceville Police Department.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women regardless of race or ethnicity.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women ages 45 to 54 have mammograms every year.

