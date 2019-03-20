LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Starting April 1, local restaurants in Lawrenceville can now serve alcohol an hour and half earlier on Sundays.

Voters in the Gwinnett County towns of Lawrenceville, Snellville and Sugar Hill approved the "Brunch Bill" referendum Tuesday.

Once the referendum was approved, City of Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson released the following statement:

“Economists have shared that the passage of this referendum in local communities can positively impact businesses by nearly half-a-million in collective gross sales annually,” said Mayor Johnson. “We are thankful for a pro-business citizenry that continues to move Lawrenceville Forward.”

For local restaurant owners, such as Ben Bailey of Local Republic, this comes as a relief now that Lawrenceville has joined Gwinnett County in being able to serve cocktails early.

Bailey said his restaurant will be ready come the first Sunday of April.

"We'll have mimosas, screwdrivers everything on the menu at 11 o'clock that Sunday morning," Bailey said.

According to the Georgia Restaurant Association, local restaurants are already seeing the difference in the extra time being able to serve drinks such as mimosa.

Bailey says he hopes his restaurant will see the benefit in it as well.

