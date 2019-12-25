GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — From a wedding to runners dressed in robes and hockey jerseys, it was a Griswold family Christmas at Little Mulberry Park in Gwinnett County.

Runners dressed in their best Christmas Vacation outfit ran for a good cause on Christmas Eve morning. The Christmas Vacation 5K celebrated the iconic movie's 30th anniversary, complete with a classic Ford LTD wagon made popular by the film.

The morning included Christmas Music, cookies, hot chocolate, door prizes, photo ops with Santa Clause. Awards were given to the top overall male and female winners as well as masters male and masters female winners.

A wedding ceremony capped off the event. FundRacers Executive Director, Rob Goldsmith says the couple that tied the knot are avid racers, "The pair runs in a lot of our events and asked if they could get married after the race at the finish line, and I said 'ya, why not!'."

WXIA

The 5K raised money for Feeding the Valley, one of eight regional food banks in Georgia designed to receive and distribute donated food, produce and grocery products.

WXIA

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:

Wadsworth family pays tribute to 'Christmas Vacation' movie with epic light display

Veteran Freaks Out Over Fake Clark Griswold Christmas Display, Calls 911