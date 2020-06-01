GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re a Gwinnett County resident, you now have your chance to have an inside look in the world of law enforcement.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is currently accepting applications for the upcoming Citizens Police Academy session.

It is a nine-week program that is designed to allow Gwinnett County residents to experience what life is like in law enforcement.

Kim Duncan is a 2003 alumna of the Citizens Police Academy. Like many, crime shows and films influenced the way she viewed law enforcement.

She told 11Alive in August that her experience more than a decade ago changed how she views police work.

"I just wanted to see from the other side what police work is like," Duncan said. "I learned there's no such thing as a 'routine' traffic stop."

The goal of the Citizens Police Academy, according to their website, is to create and develop well-informed citizens who have the potential to influence public opinion concerning police practices.

The spring 2020 session will run from February 11 - April 2 and will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Participants will explore topics such as crime prevention, crime scene investigation, and S.W.A.T.

The Citizens Police Academy is free of charge. Applications must be submitted no later than February 03, 2020, and can be found on the volunteer opportunity page of the GCPD website.

