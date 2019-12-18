LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Santa is coming to the Salvation Army of Gwinnett County Wednesday evening for a Christmas Carol Show.

The event will include refreshments, picture sessions with Santa, followed by a singing program. The event begins at 6 pm, and the caroling kicks off at 7 pm. The program will be held at the Salvation Army's Lawrenceville location at 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway.

The non-profit is also holding a Christmas Day and New Year's Eve event. The Christmas Day Service will be at 11 am and delivered in Korean with an English translation.

The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County

On December 31st, the Salvation Army is holding a Watch Night Service at 7 pm. The New Year's Eve event will include dinner, fellowship, and service featuring special guest speaker, Commissioner Max Feener. The 11 pm service will be delivered in Korean with an English translation.

The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County

