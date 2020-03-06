Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia raise $1M for Coronavirus Relief Fund

The Community Foundation has granted out more than 50 grants to area non-profits.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia has raised $1 million in response to needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so thankful for this amazing support of our Coronavirus Relief Fund,” said Randy Redner, CEO and president of the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia. “In some ways, it is not surprising because our heart to help those during a crisis is who we are as Americans. Every generation faces a pivotal challenge, and, when we look back a year from now, our response to COVID-19 will show the very best of who we are today.”

One of the nonprofits who received a grant is Impact 46 in Lawrenceville. When COVID-19 first began, this nonprofit quickly realized the need for housing and formulated plans for an emergency intake center, the Lawrenceville Response Center.

“Without the Community Foundation granting us funds, we would not have been able to make the match [from the City of Lawrenceville/Mayor David Still] to actually launch the Lawrenceville Response Center and help over 60 families,” said Executive Director Jen Young. “The Community Foundation was instrumental in really helping us and doing it so quickly. Usually, it takes weeks to receive grant money but they provided it in a couple of days. That allowed us the freedom to quickly assess people’s needs and provide housing.

The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia began operating as the Gwinnett Foundation, Inc, a nonprofit community foundation in 1985. Today, the Community Foundation manages funds held in trust, donated by individuals, organizations and businesses, and has granted more than $80 million to various nonprofits.

The Coronavirus Relief Fund remains open and the Community Foundation continues to accept donations.