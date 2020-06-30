Concert and firework show set for this fall at newly renovated Lawrenceville lawn

Concert schedule released for September and October Series in downtown Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Lawrenceville has announced the fall concert line-up for its annual series at the newly renovated Lawrenceville Lawn. Renamed LIVE at the DTL, the concert series will premier September 11 and will also feature a fireworks display.



“The renovation of the Lawrenceville Lawn will provide expanded facilities and a beautiful permanent stage for the community to enjoy our popular concert series,” said Mayor David Still. “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, our concert series was moved to the fall due to the Lawn renovations. We are thrilled to reopen the Lawrenceville Lawn with a premiere concert and fireworks after canceling our traditional July fireworks event in support of public health.”

According to the city, the Lawrenceville Lawn has undergone a $1.5M renovation since October 2019, adding a 40’ x 60’ permanent amphitheater, arbor shades for tables, additional bathrooms and public parking. The LIVE at the DTL concert series will take place in September and October and all shows are free. The schedule is as follows:

September 11th: The Ultimate King of Pop Experience – Michael Jackson Tribute + Fireworks Spectacular

September 25th: Rumours - The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

October 9th: Electric Avenue - The 80’s MTV Experience

All concerts will begin at 8 pm, with food trucks ready to serve at 6 pm in the Lawn parking lot. Concert goers are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on at the park. Additional information can be found here. Detailed food truck information will be posted on the City’s social media platforms the week of each concert.

