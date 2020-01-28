DULUTH, Ga. — Concord Hospitality, along with Explore Gwinnett, Gwinnett County Government and Infinite Energy Center, break ground on a new, four-star Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel.

A ceremony was held on Monday to celebrate the beginning of construction on the luxury hotel. Located on the campus of the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga., the building will stand 11-stories and include 348 rooms. The hotel will feature 34,500 square feet of ballroom, meeting and pre-function space, three meal restaurants, lobby and rooftop bars, as well as numerous other amenities.

Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel

Slated to open in Q1 2022, the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel will include multiple connections to the convention center and VIP access to the Infinite Energy Center for events. This will be Concord’s sixth property in the Atlanta area.

Concord Hospitality is an award-winning hotel development and management company that has a hand in $2.5 billion in premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada.

