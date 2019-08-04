LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Basil, tomatoes, and a variety of succulents are just some of the plants that Joey Hagh spends his time potting at Creative Enterprises.

Creative Enterprises is a non-profit for adults with special needs. They help their clients do things like find job placement.

Joey even receives a paycheck for the work that he does. But for Joey, this work is also therapeutic for him.

Right now the greenhouse is hosting its Spring sale. Every Saturday in April and on May 4 and 11, the greenhouse will be open.

For greenhouse manager JoAnna Cox, it's bigger than the sale.

It is an opportunity for all six clients at the greenhouse to connect with the community.

Cox says the clients love to show off the work they've been putting in year-a-round.

