Driver says that pedestrian darted into the roadway, according to Gwinnett Police report

Gwinnett County Police continue to investigate Saturday morning fatal pedestrian accident.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit is investigating an early Saturday morning fatal pedestrian accident.

According to officers, the pedestrian accident happened on Saturday around 4:30 pm on Level Creek Road near Cabot Creek Way in unincorporated Buford. Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of a grey Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Level Creek Road.

Officers say the driver told them that the pedestrian darted into the roadway and collided with his vehicle. The pedestrian was eventually transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At present, the driver of the Ford Escape is not facing any charges.

