LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that sent one vehicle into the storefront of a gas station.

The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Johnson Road. According to a short statement from the Lawrenceville Police Department, the accident sent a van into the glass front of an Exxon gas station.

The vehicle, driven by 55-year-old Oluyinka Akinseinde, left the road and collided with several parked cars before hitting a woman and the front of the gas station.

PHOTOS: Deadly accident at Lawrenceville gas station

Photos from the scene also show a car and another van were involved. The car also hit the building and the other van appears to have run into the car.

The woman hit was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Akinseinde died on the scene.

Officials are still investigating the crash and what caused the accident.

