Duluth mother and children stranded on Chattahoochee River prior to storms

Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services assist the Duluth Police Department with rescue.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, Johns Creek Fire Department, and the Duluth Police Department joined forces to rescue a mother and her two children on the Chattahoochee river this weekend.

The family became stranded along the river, at Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth on Saturday. Crews were dispatched at 3pm for a report of a female and two children stranded on the river between Rogers Bridge and Abbotts Bridge.The family of three became trapped in the river after there float deflated.

According to the incident report, a family member of the victims made the call to first responders and met them at the entrance of the park. The male then lead firefighters about a 1/2 mile back into the park where his family was trapped. Crews used a throw rope to get the family to safety. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after the rescue, storms set in which caused a tubing group to also become stranded along the river. Gwinnett Fire worked with the Johns Creek Fire Department to remove the people from the water. Over the course of two hours, firefighters helped 111 people get to safety until the storm calmed.

The Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services’ SwiftWater Rescue Team are reminding residents to be safe as they enjoy the river this summer with the following tips:

RIVER SAFETY TIPS:

Whether fishing, swimming or boating; river patrons are encouraged to pay attention to changing river conditions and follow simple rules for staying safe.

Always have a buddy. Never visit the river alone and remember to tell someone your plans for the day.

Be sure to wear a Life Jacket while on or near the water, especially when swimming, tubing, boating or fishing.

Pay attention to water generation times at Buford Dam and know when the water level is expected to rise at your particular point on the river. Stay off the river during generation times. Wait for the water level and current to recede to normal levels before heading back to the river.

Call the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 770.945.1466 for water generation times. Check often, especially if you plan to be on the river for an extended period of time.

Stay off the river to avoid the rising water level and swift current caused by generation from Buford Dam.

The water can be very strong. A person will give up swimming before the river will give up flowing. If you do get caught in fast-moving water, roll onto you your back, with your feet pointed downstream. Try to paddle with a back-stroke motion to get to the side of the river. Your head should be pointed in the direction you want to go.

Never jump in moving water to rescue someone in distress. Try to reach or throw from shore. Immediately call 9-1-1 to report the emergency to responders.

Exposure to the cold waters of the Chattahoochee River may cause a person to quickly experience the signs of hypothermia. Take frequent breaks to warm your body while enjoying the river. Hypothermia may be an important medical concern for a victim during rescue situations.

Never climb on or jump from old bridge structures along the river. The depth of the water at certain points or the debris beneath the surface may be hazardous.

Life Jackets must be worn on the river from Buford Dam to the Highway 20 Bridge. Failure to wear a Life jacket in the designated area may be a citable offense by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Park Rangers.

