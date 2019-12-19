DULUTH, Ga. — The city of Duluth is encouraging residents to come downtown by testing out a temporary valet parking system.

The Duluth Downtown Development Authority is partnering with Refined Parking Solutions to provide the demonstration which will run every weekend through Jan. 4th. City officials are hoping valet parking will provide an option for Downtown guests to get to their shopping and dining destinations easier.

The drop-off point is at the top of Town Green on W. Lawrenceville Street and vehicles will be parked in the gravel lot in front of City Hall. According to the Downtown Development Authority, drivers will receive a sticker at the time of checkout to allow for discounted valet pricing. The DDA asking those who use the valet parking option to have patience, as it is a test program.

The DDA is a city lead program that works to revitalize and redevelop the central business district of the city.

City of Duluth

