GWINNETT, Ga. — Gwinnett County is about to invest millions of dollars into the reconstruction of Duluth Highway, but not before getting residents’ feedback.

The county hosted a forum at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Monday, September 30th to address concerns, answer questions, and receive support about the Duluth Highway/ West Pike Street Project.

The project will widen Duluth Highway/West Pike Street from four to six lanes and add a concrete median between S.R. 316 and Hurricane Shoals, about a half-mile. The project also plans to add turn lanes at key intersections and sidewalks on both sides of the street.

Alan Chapman with the Department of Transportation says they anticipate the number of drivers to reach up to 60,000 a day along that roadway, "it only made sense that as our county grows, we grow our roadways."

The Gwinnett County Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation, expects the reconstruction to cost $3.1 million. Gwinnett is using funding from the 2014 SPLOST program for engineering and right of way acquisition. The project is anticipated to begin construction next year and take 12 to 18 months to finish.

