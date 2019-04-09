GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Parks Foundation invited area families to continue celebrating their three day weekend with an outdoor field day at the Pickneyville Park Recreation Center on Tuesday.

The event was free and featured recreational games that accommodated children and families of all ages including sand art, giant checkers, sidewalk chalk, giant twister, and others. The Parks Foundation also gave away free snacks.

The organization hosts family geared group events at all of the county area parks every few weeks. The next family designed event will be on September 20th at Tribble Mill Park.

The Family Camp Out event will include a camp-style dinner, breakfast, and s’mores. All you need to bring is your own tent, sleeping bags, and chairs. You can pre-register by September 12 for the event by calling this number: 678.277.0890.

