FBI looks to ID serial armed bank robbery suspect in Gwinnett

A $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect is being offered by one of the banks.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed serial bank robber who has fired shots inside three of the four banks he has robbed, they announced Wednesday.

They said all the incidents occurred at banks in Gwinnett County and date back to June 15.

In that first incident, the suspect entered the PNC Bank located at 1034 Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville, the FBI said. He allegedly demanded money and fired two shots into the wall above the tellers, who complied. He was wearing a tan baseball hat, face mask, gloves, black shoes, black pants, black shirt, and blue vest.

On Aug. 26, the suspect, also brandishing a gun in his left hand, demanded money at a Regions Bank branch located at 1985 Gravel Springs Road in Dacula. The FBI said the tellers did not comply in this case. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black face mask, black gloves, a black and white checkered shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The next day, he entered the Bank OZK at 2001 Grayson Highway in Grayson holding a gun in his left hand. He demanded money and fired one shot into the wall behind the teller who complied, the FBI said. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black face mask over a light-colored face mask, green sweatshirt, orange safety vest, black pants, dark shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Most recently, on Oct. 26, the suspect again entered the PNC Bank located at 1034 Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville brandishing a black handgun in his left hand. He demanded money and fired two shots into the wall near the tellers, who complied with his demand, the FBI said. He was wearing a woman’s wig, face mask, gloves, white and black shoes with green accents, gray gloves, black pants, black long-sleeve shirt, and carrying an orange bag.

(Story continues below photos)

Photos: Bank robber suspect 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

The suspect is believed to be driving a black Chrysler 300 and is to be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

PNC Bank is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.