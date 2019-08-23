LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Downing Street in Lawrenceville shortly before 7:30 a.m. about a grass/woods fire.

According to a press release from the fire department, responding units observed a thick column of smoke from a distance and the call was upgraded to a "multi-family dwelling assignment."

When the fire engines arrived at the scene, crews found heavy fire showing from the back of the two-story duplex building.

Flames engulfed the second floor and eventually broke through the roof.

The occupants were home in the duplex where the fire started but were able to evacuate, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

"There was no one found inside the duplex by search crews and no civilian injuries were reported," Public Information Officer Donald Strother said.

A firefighter sustained a minor ankle injury.

Investigators do not know the exact cause of this fire but they are not ruling out the cause to be an open flame related to a bug repellent candle.

