LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Within a four-week time span, at least five businesses have been the victim of burglaries. Gwinnett Police are in search of an unidentified suspect wanted in connection to the thefts. The burglaries all occurred in Gwinnett County; in Peachtree Corners and in unincorporated Norcross and Lawrenceville.

In all instances, the suspect used a rock or brick to gain entry by smashing through the front door. The suspect’s M.O. is consistent in every instance. He smashes the glass, targets cash drawers, money bags, safes even A/V equipment and is in and out within minutes.

The suspect is always almost completely covered from head to toe, wearing a hoodie, scarf to hide his face and gloves. He is described by one eyewitness to be a tall, light-skinned male with a slender build.

The tally for these robberies thus far is approximately $3,000 in cash and property and over $1,100 in property damage. In a couple of the burglaries, the suspect was seen driving a newer model Toyota Camry with stolen plates.

If you have any information about pertaining to this suspect, please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or if you wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

