DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Deputy First Class Spencer Englett was honored Tuesday as a man who loved his family and his job.

Deputy Englett died on Thursday morning during a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center at Pickens Law Enforcement Basic Academy.

Today, his family, friends, coworkers and representatives from first responders across the region came to Winds of Peace Fellowship in Dawsonville, Georgia to remember the 29-year-old.

RELATED: Forsyth County Sheriff discusses sudden death of deputy

He was remembered as quick with a joke and incredibly well respected. He talked often of his love for his wife. He was a man of faith. He was fulfilling his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer.

Englett was hired by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in 2017 and served as an officer in the County Jail. He was on his first day of training when he collapsed. First responders and medical staff at Piedmont Mountainside Medical Center were unable to revive him.

Among the funny stories and heartfelt remembrances, Sheriff Ron Freeman acknowledged the burden of losing an officer. He recognized Deputy Englett's police academy classmates in attendance and emplored them, despite the loss, to continue to serve the community.

Sheriff Freeman also shared fond stories and remembered Deputy Englett as a loving husband, a man of strong faith and an excellent law enforcement officer.

"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God," Sheriff Freeman began. "Deputy Spencer Englett was just that. He was a peacemaker."

After the services in Dawson County, the procession continued to the graveside in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.