SUWANEE, Ga. — When Nick Boyers relocated to Georgia, he remembered his days in Ohio enjoying his favorite pastime, Cornhole, and wanted to share his love for the game with the south. That's when he created Peach State Cornhole.

According to Boyers, the organization has grown since it started over five years ago. Suwannee has the largest group of participants because that's where the league first began.

"We have about ten leagues from Gainesville to as far south as Macon," Boyers said.

This season alone, there were over 600 participants with some playing the game for the very first time.

When Debbie Leiker first joined the league two years ago, she began at the beginner's level under the "Dinger" division.

"I had just gotten a job where I work from home, and I was looking for a way to get out and meet people," Debbie Leiker's said.

It wasn't long before Leiker won her first tournament, which led to her meeting her current Cornhole partner and friend, Carmen.

"Carmen got her dad playing, and her mom is here every week to cheer us on so I really do feel like I am apart of the family," Leiker said.

"That's what Peach State Cornhole is all about, connecting people through friendly competition," Boyers said.

The league has grown tremendously across Georgia with some members in the league even being featured on ESPN. Although Cornhole can get pretty competitive, lovers of the game say its all about the camaraderie.

"We've gotten close with a lot of people because we play a couple of times during the year," David Dewitt said.

Peach State Cornhole will host this year's State tournament on June 2 at Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands.

Boyer says although there's a grand prize, the biggest prize for competitors will be the bragging rights.

