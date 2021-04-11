Funeral held for high school student shot at bus stop in Lawrenceville

Timothy Barnes Jr. was shot in the head and later died while at the bus stop in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off of Spring Lake Road.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Funeral services were held Saturday for the high school student who was shot at a bus stop in Lawrenceville on Nov. 2.

Barnes Jr., 16, was a sophomore at Central Gwinnett High School. His family and friends gathered at Norcross First United Methodist Church Saturday for his funeral.

Timothy Barnes Jr. was shot in the head and later died while at a bus stop in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off of Spring Lake Road.

His mother Latoya Nicholson said he was leaving home and headed to the bus stop when two teens, who live in the neighborhood came up behind Barnes. She said that's when one of them shot him.