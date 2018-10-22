GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- The celebration of life services for fallen Gwinnett Officer Antwan Toney have been announced.

The officer who was killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon will have a visitation on Tuesday afternoon and evening followed by a funeral on Wednesday morning.

Visitation will be on Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crowell Brothers Funeral Home

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, Ga.

The funeral will be Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m.:

12Stone Church

1322 Buford Drive

Lawrenceville, Ga.

Gwinnett Police Department

The 30-year-old officer was shot and killed while responding to an anonymous call about a suspicious vehicle outside Shiloh Middle School near Snellville Saturday afternoon.

Two teens are suspects in his murder and one is still on the run.

The Gwinnett Police Department said Monday morning that they had received a credible sighting of suspect Tafahree Maynard within the past 12 hours near Snellville. The department advised residents to keep an eye out and to call 911.

Maynard is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighing 300 pounds.

Sunday evening, Gwinnett Police said they were fielding tips to find Maynard. They have established a 24-hour tip line to find information about Toney's murder: 770-513-5710. Anonymous tipsters may call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

