SUWANEE, Ga. — The new 76 gas station location in Suwanee will celebrate its grand opening on Friday.

The 76 gas station manager, Mike Chawla, told 11Alive that his location will be offering regular unleaded fuel for 76 cents to its first 100 customers who arrive between 9 a.m. and noon Friday.

Located at 310 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Friday’s events will include free food and giveaways to guests who may miss out on the 76 cents fuel deal.

The last time fuel neared 76 cents was in 1978 when it was 63 cents, according to Energy.gov.

As of December 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that the average price for fuel on the East Coast is $2.48.

The City of Suwanee’s Mayor, Jim Burnette, will also be in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

