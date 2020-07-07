Gas leak shuts down Braselton Highway for hours

Gwinnett Fire responded to the natural gas leak outside in unincorporated Hoschton on Tuesday.

HOSCHTON, Ga. — A gas leak shut down Braselton Highway outside of Gwinnett County on Tuesday morning.

Gwinnett Police and Fire, alongside Buford Gas responded to the scene at Flowery Branch Road. Three nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution due to escaping gas vapors. According to hazmat technicians, only minimal gas readings were detected and a hot zone perimeter was established. According to Gwinnett Fire, the three-inch gas line was cut by a utility crew digging near the roadway.

Buford Gas was able to stop the leak at about two hours after it was cut. There were no further evacuations or injuries reported.

