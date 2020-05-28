Georgia farmers make over $100,000 from Gwinnett drive-thru market

Gwinnett County purchased all remaining produce with their CARES money following the event.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia farmers brought in just under $104,000 from Wednesday's Grown to Go Drive Thru event outside Cool Ray Field.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture said on-site sales totaled out at $21,146. In addition, Gwinnett County purchased all remaining produce with their CARES money to be distributed to those in need. Volunteers with the organization picked up the remaining produce Thursday morning at 8 am. The county initiative addresses community needs and assists individuals and organizations with their charitable giving.

In pre-sales, farmers sold $82,733 worth of produce selling 1,482 baskets of produce. 118 of the purchased baskets were donation baskets to support a local nonprofit.

County officials say they would like to hold a second date for the event featuring different types of produce.

