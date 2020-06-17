Georgia Grown To Go back to Gwinnett County

Local farmers will hold a curbside farmer’s market on Thursday, June 25.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Grown is coming back to Gwinnett County next week to help residents stock their pantries full of produce from local farmers.

Pre-sale is now available for the June 25th drive-thru event. Once again, Thursday's market will be held at Cool Ray Field in Lawrenceville from 3 pm to 7 pm. According to officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, vehicles began lining up 2 hours prior to the event on May 27.

The produce market is being put on by GADA, Georgia Grown, and Gwinnett County. With foodservice channels limited, the pop-up markets are designed to give customers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from farmers with limited contact, drive-through service.

Customers will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines while purchasing fresh produce thanks to the drive-through approach. Georgia Grown To Go is part of the GADA’s “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign encouraging consumers to ask for Georgia Grown products.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED HEADLINES: