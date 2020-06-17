x
Georgia Grown To Go back to Gwinnett County

Local farmers will hold a curbside farmer’s market on Thursday, June 25.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Grown is coming back to Gwinnett County next week to help residents stock their pantries full of produce from local farmers.

Pre-sale is now available for the June 25th drive-thru event. Once again, Thursday's market will be held at Cool Ray Field in Lawrenceville from 3 pm to 7 pm. According to officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, vehicles began lining up 2 hours prior to the event on May 27. 

The produce market is being put on by GADA, Georgia Grown, and Gwinnett County. With foodservice channels limited, the pop-up markets are designed to give customers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from farmers with limited contact, drive-through service. 

Customers will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines while purchasing fresh produce thanks to the drive-through approach.  Georgia Grown To Go is part of the GADA’s “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign encouraging consumers to ask for Georgia Grown products.  

