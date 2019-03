LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Since her start as Interim President at Georgia Gwinnett College, Dr. Mary Beth Walker has been working on ways to better prepare students for the work force.

Dr. Walker was formerly the dean of Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.

Thursday, Dr. Walker invited members of the media out for a Q&A session.

Although Walker’s time with GGC is temporary, she is looking to grow the college more.

GGC was founded in 2006. Dr. Walker says now that the school is past its infancy it's time to move forward.

“There are a number of ways where we need to figure out what are the right next steps to take,” Dr. Walker said.

Gwinnett County residents make up 75 percent of all GCC students.

Dr. Walker said, as of right now, Lawrenceville is working on a way to better connect students to its city.

“We need that -- a way to help our students transfer back and forth in our city," Dr. Walker said.

Already, GGC has built relationship with places such as the Aurora Theatre, where students can gain an internship and learn skills with in their major.

One of the things Dr. Walker would like to do before her time ends at GGC is to start an employer round table.

“I would like to do some type of employer round table, where we really say we're looking to the right places to expand the right new programs. Because we can't do everything for everybody. So where are the quick wins,” Dr. Walker said.

GGC is currently narrowing down candidates to fill the president's position.

