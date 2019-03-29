On Thursday, The University System of Georgia named Dr. Jann Luciana Joseph as the sole finalist for the president of Georgia Gwinnett College.

Joseph currently serves as interim chancellor of Indiana University South Bend.

“The opportunity to lead GGC would be a dream come true,” said Joseph. “The path of my career in higher education intersects perfectly with the vision and goals GGC has for the future. My background and values also fit with the culture and priorities of the institution from the Board of Regents to the faculty, students, staff and community. I’m impressed with the accomplishments of GGC and believe that my experience and leadership would enable the institution to reach new heights.”

Prior to her current position, Joseph was the executive vice chancellor for IU South Bend in 2014. During her time there she helped to secure major gifts for the university, including $5.8 million for the Vera D. Dwyer College of Health Sciences and $1.6 million for a chair of Palliative Care.

In a statement to the media, Board of Regents Chairman Don L. Waters and University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley expressed their excitement about Dr. Joseph.

“This institution requires a dynamic, experienced leader who will work with the community, faculty, and staff to take it to the next level academically in student success,” said Chancellor Wrigley. “I believe the right person for the job is Dr. Joseph. I’m grateful for the efforts of the search committee and excited she is our finalist.”

The Board of Regents will soon vote on the finalist at a future board meeting.

GGC started its presidential search in the fall of last year when former president Stanley C. “Stas” Preczewski announced his retirement.

Currently, Dr. Mary Beth Walker serves as the interim president at GGC.

