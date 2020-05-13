Georgia Gwinnett could soon offer film and television degree

College officials say the degree will be offered pending approval from the SACSCOC.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville is discussing offering a degree in professional sound design for film and television to incoming students.

While the University System of Georgia Board of Regents unanimously approved the new program on Tuesday, the college's director of public relations, Jacqueline Todd, says the program is still in the pending stages. According to Todd, the school is waiting for approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to move forward.

The college already offers a degree in Cinema and Media Arts Production and a minor in Film. The Bachelor of Arts degree consists of three concentrations including Design and Production, Entertainment Industries Studies, and Writing for Stage and Screen. The Film minor combines historical, theoretical, industrial, and critical perspectives on film and media, focusing on American and international film history.

The School of Liberal Arts which houses both the Cinema and Media Arts Production and Film program would also house the sound design degree, should it be approved. The college recently approved a new dean for the school, Dr. Teresa Winterhalter, who takes over the position at the beginning of July.

