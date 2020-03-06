Georgia Gwinnett president encourages students to foster inclusiveness and equality

Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph talks outrage over George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, the president of Georgia Gwinnett College, Jann L. Joseph released a statement to students and staff asking them to strive to celebrate differences in the midst of the current climate.

"I am both troubled and saddened by the events that have been taking place in our country. I don’t bear this burden alone and know that I am not alone in my feelings of anxiety and despair. I suspect that many, if not all of you, feel something similar as well," Joseph wrote.

The college president went on to say that while we do not know when the "the fires will extinguish, the riots will stop, the outrage will subside", she is encouraging the GGC community to engage in constructive activities in transforming the future.

Joseph wrote that the purpose of this letter is to encourage GGC staff and students to celebrate everyone and their differences.

"The one thing that everyone reading this message has in common is that we are a part of GGC; thus, my hope is that everyone reading this message will be committed to fostering an inclusive and equitable environment at GGC because we are Grizzly Strong," added Joseph.

The letter concluded with a list of mental health resources for those in the GGC community that are in need of support or guidance during this time.

