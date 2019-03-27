LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College Men's Tennis has won 100 matches in a row.

"A hundred wins in a row is something when you look back and it is pretty incredible," Coach Chase Hodges said.

Currently, the Grizzlies are ranked No. 1 in the NAIA. They clinched their 100th win during a 9-0 victory over Northwestern Ohio.

The last time the Grizzlies lost a match was in 2015, the official winning streak started on April 4, 2015. No one on the current team has lost a game.

GGC encouraged students to wear school colors in support of the team. Even other student athletes came out to show support for their fellow Grizzlies.

"Their composure and how much their will is to win is just refreshing to see," softball player Taylor Takushi said.

Today, the team will celebrate their 100th straight win. Coach Hodges says tomorrow's goal is to win game 101.

Wednesday, the team will face the Columbus State Cougars.

