LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are stepping up to the plate and offering those who donate blood free admission to a Stripers game.

The Stripers are hosting the blood drive with American Red Cross on Friday, August 9th from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Coolray Field off Buford Drive. Fans who donate blood will receive a voucher for two tickets to a game of their choice this season.

The Red Cross truck will be parked right next to the ticket office as you enter the stadium. You can schedule an appointment here.

