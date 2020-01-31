LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — If you're looking to adopt, Gwinnett Animal Shelter has two pets this week that are looking for a home - and might be just right for you.

Autumn is a one-year-old female cat that arrived at the shelter about a month ago. She's quirky and shelter staff say she loves to be around people. Autumn is also very affectionate and enjoys getting her ears rubbed.

Brittany Bradford with the Gwinnett Animal Shelter said she would prefer to be the only cat in the home.

"She just wants all of the attention on her and she doesn't want to share your affection," she said.

WXIA

Whiner is an 8-year-old female that is looking for her forever home. She is about 90 pounds and is a short-haired mixed breed dog. Bradford said that she would also do best in a single dog home.

"She would do OK with large dogs, but isn't fond of smaller dogs," she said.

Both Autumn and Whiner are available for free adoption at the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.

WXIA

