Gwinnett Animal Welfare prepares to clear the shelter with COVID-19 precautions

This is the third year that the Gwinnett Animal Shelter will take part in the nationwide adoption event.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement will join shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets as part of their annual Clear the Shelters adoption drive, but this year will look a little different due to COVID-19 precautions.

This is the third year the shelter will be taking part in the event. Last year, the shelter invited in over 1,000 residents and adopted out 135 pets. The shelter is currently limiting visitors in the shelter each day and is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Like shelters all over the country, our hope is to find happy forever homes for the many great pets in our care,” said Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director Alan Davis. “This year's event will be totally different than last year's, but the goal is still the same."

Shelter officials are asking that if you are interested in adopting to visit their website and view the available animals. Currently, adoption fees for dogs and puppies are $45 each while cats and kittens are $20 each. Adoption fees are waived for senior pets more than seven years old. All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped, which is included in the adoption fee.

The shelter will be working to clear the shelter during the entire month of August. Currently the shelter has 63 dogs and 66 cats available for adoption. The animal totals are an all time low for the shelter which currently averages upwards of 200 animals at a time.

Clear the Shelters is sponsored by NBC and Telemundo and has placed more than 411,000 pets in loving homes since 2015 as part of the annual campaign.