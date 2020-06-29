Gwinnett approves millions to go towards playground for children with disabilities

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approves $2.55 million in improvements to George Pierce Park.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has approved $2.55 million in improvements to George Pierce Park, including a playground with features for children with disabilities.

“It’s important that our parks be accessible to everyone,” said District 1 Commissioner Jace Brooks. “This allows kids with disabilities to play with other kids, have fun, and be included. I’ll be very excited to see these improvements when they’re finished.”

The improvements are occurring on the easternmost part of the park near the adult softball fields. The county is adding restrooms and a playground connected to a wheelchair-accessible woodland trail loop extending up a wooded stream valley. The plan also calls for refurbishment of the existing picnic pavilion.

Community Services Director Tina Fleming added that this area will serve as a trailhead for the southern and future eastern sections of the Ivy Creek Greenway.

The playground includes a house-play area, ADA-accessible swings, a merry-go-round, and a wheelchair-accessible sidewalk leading above the playground to a bridge to the top of the playground tower that allows kids in wheelchairs to gaze down at the playground. It also has slides from the tower to the playground.

Construction on the SPLOST-funded project is expected to start this summer and finish in the summer of 2021.

