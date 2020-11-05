Gwinnett Co. is one of three in the state to test COVID-19 tracing app

Lawrenceville district health director says the app will serve as the pilot for the web-based application

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is one of three communities in the entire state that will be testing out a contact tracing application on people who have contracted the coronavirus.

Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments Communications and Marketing Director, Chad Wasdin says contact tracing allows public health officials to figure out where someone who has COVID-19 got it from.

"To be clear, the application works with our reporting system. It isn’t an app like those we download on our phone. Because this is the pilot phase, we are sharing feedback with the Department of Public Health (DPH) before the program rolls out to other health departments in an effort to provide the best experience possible across the state," explained Wasdin.

Wadson adding that contact tracing isn’t new, but the application is what will be different. The program was scheduled to start on May 1 in Gwinnett County.

