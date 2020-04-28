Gwinnett Co. man arrested for a deadly hit and run involving a bicyclist

The Sandy Springs Police Department has made an arrest following an investigation of fatal a hit-and-run on Glenridge Drive.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Norcross man was arrested Saturday after hitting and killing a bicyclist with his vehicle while traveling through Sandy Springs.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the fatal accident happened on Friday just before 6 pm on Glenridge Drive, just north of I-285.

57-year-old Felix Mayer of Dunwoody was riding his bike north when he was hit from behind by a white pickup truck. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Leonardo Angulo Banos was on his cellphone when the crash happened and fled from the scene after hitting Mayer. Mayor died as a result of his injuries.

The next morning, police arrested Banos and he was taken to the Fulton County Jail. Banos has been charged with the following: 1 st degree Felony Vehicular Homicide, Felony Hit-and-Run, Reckless Driving, Distracted Driving (Hands-Free Law), Failure to Maintain Lane.

Authorities say other charges are forthcoming, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

