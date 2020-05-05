Gwinnett Co. Police arrest man accused of drug-related murder

Suspect identified by authorities while in jail on unrelated charges.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, a Gwinnett County inmate was charged with murder after authorities identified him as the suspect in a fatal shooting from last month.

28-year-old Stefan Weidenbener was already in jail on unrelated charges and was served with the new warrants nearly a month after 27-year-old Shane Meyerhoffer was found shot to death.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Meyerhoffer was found dead near the intersection of Pirkle Road and Goodwood Blvd on April 6 after authorities were dispatched to the scene on reports of "shots fired".

Weidenbener has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Sale of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Detectives believe that the motive for this murder was drug-related.

