Gwinnett commissioners approve half million dollar settlement in wreck

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County commissioners gave their approval this week to pay a half-a-million-dollars to a woman who was seriously injured after a county police officer hit her vehicle last year on Interstate 85.

The accident happened last year on April 1, when Gwinnett County Police Officer Todd Ramsey crashed into the back of 33-year-old Sarah Wood. Wood and Ramsey were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two other drivers - a 21-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man - were also involved in the crash, but suffered little to no injuries.

After completing an initial investigation, police said it appears the officer was driving north on I-85 when he hit the back of Wood's Kia Sorento, causing a chain of events. The crash shut down portions of the interstate for 2.5 hours while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. A police investigation later determined Ramsey was at fault.

The county's attorney, Mike Ludwiczak presented the agenda item to commissioners on Tuesday. Ludwiczak said that in return for the payment, the county will be released of all claims against the county and its employees regarding the accident.

