GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Kidsignments has returned to the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds for its 25th semi-annual summer and spring show.

The semi-annual sale happens every spring and fall at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds offering families and parents the opportunity to buy and sell gently used children items.

Products include anything from clothing and shoes to car seats and books. Sellers make 70 percent of the profit for each item, and Kidsignments makes 30 percent to cover operating costs. Any items not picked up by sellers after the sale are donated to Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, Inc.

Consignment sale open

The consignment sale will remain open until Saturday, and discounts on items begin Thursday:

Thursday: 9 am -7 pm Items are 25% off unless tag has a 'NR'

Friday: 9am -6pm Items are 25% off unless tag has a 'NR'

Saturday: 9am -6pm Items are 1/2 price unless tag has a 'NR'



