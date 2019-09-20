GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and its Hispanic and Latino residents through art.

Various organizations throughout the county such as Georgia Gwinnett College, WellCare and the Cherokee Family Violence Center donated authentic artifacts to represent the diversity within the Hispanic community.

"We have a very diverse community," Gwinnett County Community Outreach Program Director Nicole Hendrickson said.

"Doing things like this really help to build a sense of community."

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 20 percent of Gwinnett County's population identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

The exhibit lining a corridor within the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center features artwork and handicrafts from countries such as Panama, Honduras, Mexico and Argentina.

"We want to celebrate the individuality of the various cultures that exist in Gwinnett County," Hendrickson said.

WXIA

Gwinnett County will be hosting a special recognition ceremony and reception Tuesday, September 24 honoring the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community in Gwinnett County.

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place annually between September 15 and October 15.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

***

Diversifying county celebrates first Pride month

Asian LGBTQ+ Advocates from the South Share Their Truths